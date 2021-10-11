Advertisement

POLICE: Greenville toddler hospitalized after stabbing, mother in custody

Greenville police said that it happened on Taylor Street Monday.
Greenville police said that it happened on Taylor Street Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A toddler is in the hospital after police said the child was stabbed.

Greenville police said that it happened on Taylor Street Monday.

The child’s mother is in custody, according to Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter.

Hunter said the extent of the child’s injuries isn’t known but that they were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

We’ll update this story when we have more details.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island
One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting

Latest News

Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday
Shakeem Soto
Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms
State COVID-19 cases continue downward trend from Delta spike
OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12