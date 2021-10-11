POLICE: Greenville toddler hospitalized after stabbing, mother in custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A toddler is in the hospital after police said the child was stabbed.

Greenville police said that it happened on Taylor Street Monday.

The child’s mother is in custody, according to Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter.

Hunter said the extent of the child’s injuries isn’t known but that they were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

We’ll update this story when we have more details.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.