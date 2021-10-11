Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Colors of light from the sun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sun is our warmth provider, but that is not all. Sunlight gives us the ability to see, but what color or colors of light does it give us? This is the topic of this weather trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 11 (WITN)

When we look up to see the sun, it is often yellow or orange. The sky is often blue. Does that give you any clue to the answer or just throw you off? Make a guess and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 11 (WITN)

Yes, sunlight gives us all colors. In fact, the sun shines more than just the visible light spectrum. It also sends untraviolet and infrared wavelenghts which we can’t see. - Phillip Williams

