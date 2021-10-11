Advertisement

Star's First Alert Forecast: Cloudy night ahead

Drier air will filter into the region Monday night and Tuesday
By Star Derry
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: A weakening area of low pressure will slowly drift away from the North Carolina coast Monday. Cloud cover will break up later Monday into Tuesday as drier air builds in from the north. Increasing sunshine later this week will lead to warming high termperatures. Highs near 80° on Tuesday will lift to the mid 80s by late week. Our First Alert Outlook for next weekend sees a cold front blowing through overnight Saturday night. This may bring a showers or storms with it before cooler and dry air builds in behind the front. Stay with WITN as we track the progress of this cold front all week.

Monday

Mostly cloudy skies slowly breaking up. Some mist or drizzle and a few isolated coastal showers. High of 77. Rain chance 20%. Wind: NE 8 G 15. Overnight low: 64

Tuesday

Partly sunny. High of 79. Wind: NNW 6. Overnight low: 60

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 82. Wind: NNW 4. Overnight low: 61

Visit our Hurricane Page
Print your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island

Latest News

Onslow County Museum's Water in the Wood Native American exhibit
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Onslow County recognizes indigenous heritage
Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms
Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
POLICE: Officer witnesses Greenville mom stabbing her own daughter
ENC pharamacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works
ENC pharamacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works