Persons of interest, victims identified in fatal weekend bar shooting in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help finding two persons of interest surrounding a fatal shooting at a Havelock bar over the weekend.

Havelock police are looking for Devon Clark, 21, and Arthur Jackson, 20.

Officials are wanting to talk to them about a shooting at 4 Kegs on West Main Street that killed Robert Reels, 35, of Havelock, and sent Isaiah Oden, 26, of Onslow County, to Vidant Medical Center.

Investigators said the two are believed to be in the Carteret or Craven County areas.

Police said they were seen in the area on the day of the shooting in a dark-colored Honda Accord with a third unknown man.

If you know where they are you can provide information anonymously by calling 252-447-3212.

