Advertisement

Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday

Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County reported new statistics Monday that show the lingering effects the COVID-19 virus is having on the area.

The Onslow Health Department reports at least 18 current open outbreaks and clusters of cases.

County officials say the positivity rate has gone down to 9.2 percent from 11.7 percent last Monday. The state positivity rate increased by 1.1 percent to 7.5 percent since last Thursday.

Onslow County 10/11/2021 COVID-19 update
Onslow County 10/11/2021 COVID-19 update(Onslow County Health Department and NCDHHS)

Onslow County officials report 58.2 percent of its residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state rate is at 58 percent.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island
One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting

Latest News

State COVID-19 cases continue downward trend from Delta spike
The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
COVID-19: North Carolina hospitalizations drop 35% in one month