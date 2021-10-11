Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County reported new statistics Monday that show the lingering effects the COVID-19 virus is having on the area.

The Onslow Health Department reports at least 18 current open outbreaks and clusters of cases.

County officials say the positivity rate has gone down to 9.2 percent from 11.7 percent last Monday. The state positivity rate increased by 1.1 percent to 7.5 percent since last Thursday.

Onslow County 10/11/2021 COVID-19 update (Onslow County Health Department and NCDHHS)

Onslow County officials report 58.2 percent of its residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state rate is at 58 percent.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.