OBX: Man struck and killed lying in middle of Highway 12

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks say a man lying in the middle of Highway 12 was struck and killed Sunday night.

Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of First Street.

Officers say as one car approached the intersection it noticed something in the roadway. It swerved in time to avoid what turned out to be a man’s body, but a second car heading in the same direction ended up striking the man.

The 36-year-old man who had injuries to his head and to a leg was pronounced dead at Outer Banks Hospital.

Police said both cars were doing the posted 35 miles per hour speed limit while there is overhead street lights in the area.

The man’s name has yet to be released by police who are asking anyone who may have been a witness to call them at 252-449-5350.

