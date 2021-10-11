Advertisement

Nearly all state health care employees received COVID-19 vaccine or exempt

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Nearly all of North Carolina’s 10,000 employees at state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have gotten an approved exemption.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that it fired only 16 workers within the department’s state-operated health care system comprised of 14 facilities.

The vaccine mandate was announced in July. Workers had until the end of September to get fully vaccinated unless they received approval for a religious or medical exemption.

Roughly 94% of workers are now vaccinated, while the remaining 6% have a special accommodation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island

Latest News

Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Onslow County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since last Monday
State COVID-19 cases continue downward trend from Delta spike
The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs