Man in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 24-year-old man was shot Monday in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police say at about 1:20 a.m., they responded to a report of a shooting on Fountain Street in Rocky Mount.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was taken to UNC Nash Hospital and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and Rocky Mount police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

