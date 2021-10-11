Advertisement

Kinston mayor selected for Governor’s Crime Commission

Mayor Don Hardy(Don Hardy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The mayor of Kinston has been selected to join the Governor’s Crime Commission.

Mayor Don Hardy the first elected official from Kinston to be appointed as a voting member to the commission as the municipal government official. Hardy was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The crime commission makes recommendations on federal grants for the state’s criminal justice system, crime victims’ services and juvenile justice to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

In a statement, Hardy said,

To see the latest list of those appointed to the Governor’s Crime Commission, click here.

