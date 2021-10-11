Kinston mayor selected for Governor’s Crime Commission

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The mayor of Kinston has been selected to join the Governor’s Crime Commission.

Mayor Don Hardy the first elected official from Kinston to be appointed as a voting member to the commission as the municipal government official. Hardy was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The crime commission makes recommendations on federal grants for the state’s criminal justice system, crime victims’ services and juvenile justice to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

In a statement, Hardy said,

“It is my distinct honor and great privilege to serve at the pleasure of Governor Cooper and the Citizens of the state of North Carolina as well as those cities and towns across the United States.”

