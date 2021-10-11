Advertisement

Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified

Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Overnight crash leaves one man dead.(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a car crash over the weekend that killed one driver.

Troopers say Sirtera Brewer, 28, of Kinston passed away in the crash on NC 55 west at Greene Haynes Road in Lenoir County early Sunday.

Officials say Brewer was driving east when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a car driven by John Gregory III, 52, of Dunn. The Highway Patrol says Brewer kept driving and struck another car, driven by Paul Johnson, 25, of Dunn, head-on before Brewer’s car caught fire.

Troopers did not know if Johnson and Gregory sustained any injuries. No charges will be filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island
One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting

Latest News

Ferry routes suspended due to weather
Coast Guard searches through the night for missing person near Portsmouth Island
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Mayor Don Hardy
Kinston mayor selected for Governor’s Crime Commission