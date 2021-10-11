Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a car crash over the weekend that killed one driver.

Troopers say Sirtera Brewer, 28, of Kinston passed away in the crash on NC 55 west at Greene Haynes Road in Lenoir County early Sunday.

Officials say Brewer was driving east when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a car driven by John Gregory III, 52, of Dunn. The Highway Patrol says Brewer kept driving and struck another car, driven by Paul Johnson, 25, of Dunn, head-on before Brewer’s car caught fire.

Troopers did not know if Johnson and Gregory sustained any injuries. No charges will be filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

