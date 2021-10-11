Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy drizzle Monday; Sunshine to follow

Forecast Discussion: A weakening area of low pressure will slowly drift away from the North Carolina coast on Monday. Cloud cover will stick around again on Monday with a few coastal showers lingering through sunset. The clouds will finally move out on Tuesday with a warming trend to follow through the balance of the week. Highs near 80° on Tuesday will lift to the mid 80s by late week.

Monday

Mostly cloudy skies, with isolated coastal showers. High of 77. Rain chance 20%. Wind: NE 8 G 15. Overnight low: 64

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. High of 79. Wind: NNW 6. Overnight low: 60

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 82. Wind: NNW 4. Overnight low: 61