Jacksonville man arrested for selling illegal mushrooms

Shakeem Soto
Shakeem Soto(Onslow County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Onslow County for selling illegal psychedelic mushrooms.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Shakeem Soto, of Jacksonville, has been selling psilocybin mushrooms in the Jacksonville area and last Friday, drug enforcement unit detectives saw him make a deal in a convenience store parking lot.

Deputies say Soto ran away but was captured shortly after and charged with two felony counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering a schedule 1 controlled substance, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying a public officer.

We’re told Soto was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information relating to this case should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

