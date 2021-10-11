Fleet Feet to host Stomp the Tar race next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Feet, a shoe store in Greenville, has announced it will host a 5-mile race for adults and 3K race for children next month.

Stomp the Tar is scheduled for Nov. 20 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at River Park North. The event will include a 5-mile race, as well as a “Crazy 3K” race beginning at 8:45 a.m. for kids to take part in.

Those wishing to participate can visit the Stomp the Yard signup website to register. The cost to register for the 5-mile race is currently $30, but the price of entry is set to increase after Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Entry for the “Crazy 3K” is $15 per runner.

A trail mix making station, sponsored by Fresh Market, will also be available after the race.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Fleet Feet’s non-profit organization partner, Love A Sea Turtle.

