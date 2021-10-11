Ferry routes suspended due to weather

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ferry routes have been suspended Monday due to weather conditions along the coast.

The Department of Transportation says the Hatteras-Ocracoke, Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes have all been temporarily suspended due to high winds and rough seas.

The Cherry Branch ferry is on a one-boat schedule Monday due to weather/ tides.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.