Advertisement

Ferry routes suspended due to weather

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ferry routes have been suspended Monday due to weather conditions along the coast.

The Department of Transportation says the Hatteras-Ocracoke, Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes have all been temporarily suspended due to high winds and rough seas.

The Cherry Branch ferry is on a one-boat schedule Monday due to weather/ tides.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lenoir County crash
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island
One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting

Latest News

Overnight crash leaves one man dead.
Kinston man killed in Lenoir County crash identified
Coast Guard searches through the night for missing person near Portsmouth Island
Teenagers from Eastern Carolina killed in Fayetteville shooting
Mayor Don Hardy
Kinston mayor selected for Governor’s Crime Commission