ECU professor’s research team presents evidence regarding cosmic event destroying Middle Bronze Age city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A research team including an East Carolina University professor has presented evidence that a Middle Bronze Age city was destroyed by a cosmic airburst.

Dr. Sid Mitra, a geological sciences professor at ECU, says archaeological excavation began at Tall el-Hammam, the city located in the Jordan Valley northeast of the Dead Sea, in 2005.

Researchers were particularly interested in a city-wide 1.5-meter-thick destruction layer of carbon and ash. The layer, which dates to about 1640 B.C.E. (about 3,600 years ago), contains shocked quartz, melted pottery, mudbricks, diamond-like carbon, soot, remnants of melted plaster, and melted minerals including platinum, iridium, nickel, gold, silver, zircon, chromite and quartz.

“They found all this evidence of high-temperature burning throughout the entire site. And the technology didn’t exist at that time, in the Middle Bronze Age, for people to be able to generate fires of that kind of temperature.”

The site includes a “massive palace complex with thick walls and a monumental gateway, much of which was destroyed.”

The researchers developed a hypothesis that there had been a meteorite impact or bolide, a meteor that explodes in the atmosphere. The researchers compared the airburst to a 1908 explosion over Tunguska, Russia, where a 50-meter-wide bolide detonated, generating 1,000 times more energy than the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

Researchers in a variety of fields were called upon to analyze evidence from the site, including Mitra, whose lab focuses on the analysis of soot.

