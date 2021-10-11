Advertisement

Coast Guard searches through the night for missing person near Portsmouth Island

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard says they searched through the night Sunday into Monday morning after a canoe capsized near Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet on Saturday.

The Coast Guard says a canoe capsized Saturday afternoon with two people on board. A man was rescued Sunday about 3 miles offshore of Drum Inlet and taken to the hospital. Search efforts are now focused on finding the other person on board, a 27-year-old woman.

Crews say they will search continuously.

