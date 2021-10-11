Advertisement

C.M. Eppes Middle School opens new state of the art fitness center

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville middle school cut the ribbon on its new fitness center Monday after being selected for special funding to build it.

C.M. Eppes Middle School had a grand opening after being one of three schools in the state selected to receive the new $100,000 “Body by Jake Fitness Center.”

In May, Gov. Roy Cooper and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld announced that the school would receive the funding.

C.M. Eppes 8th grader Rondy Bryant says, “It is very cool and I like it because it is going to make us stronger and we are going to get mentally stronger and our brain will know we can do stuff.”

The school has made fitness a focus in the 2021 school year.

