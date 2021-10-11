Beaufort lifts mask mandate

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Beaufort has lifted its town-wide mask mandate.

During its regular meeting Monday, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted to lift the requirement that was put into effect in August of 2021 for indoor public spaces inside the Town limits.

This change is effective immediately.

Town of Beaufort governmental facilities will continue to require masks upon entry.

