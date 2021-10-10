Advertisement

Vidant Health host community health event in Tarboro

(WITN)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is hosting a free community health event Saturday.

The event will feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 18 years and older, COVID-19 testing, blood pressure checks and screenings such as dental, HIV and diabetes.

You do not need to make an appointment to get your first shot, second dose appointments will be scheduled on-site.

An variety of sessions will be held to discuss colorectal health, advance planning discussions, MyChart sign-ups, organ donation information and health benefits assistance.

Local food trucks and fresh produce will be available at the event. Edgecombe Community College and the Edgecombe County Health Department will be on site to provide educational resources.

The free community event starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. at the Conetoe Family Center Farm on 151 Vine Lane in Tarboro.

