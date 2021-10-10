Rocky Mount Police investigating Dollar General robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Dollar General on Saturday.

Officers came to 2288 W. Raleigh Boulevard where the clerk said a man entered the business with a machete and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the suspect was unsuccessful in gaining access to the cash register, so he demanded management to open the safe.

The manager grabbed the machete, taking it from the suspect, according to police. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction operating a gray Pontiac Grand Prix or Dodge Stratus.

Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount Police or leave a tip to Twin Counties CrimeStoppers.

