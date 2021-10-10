Rain or shine New Bern MumFest continues Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - MumFest is returning to the streets of downtown New Bern this weekend after the pandemic put a pause on the event as we knew it last year.

Regardless of a few scattered showers, MumFest is continuing Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

The event wraps up Sunday night and is followed by MumFeast dining in the streets next weekend.

