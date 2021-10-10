Advertisement

Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.
Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery at an EP Mart.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning at a EP Mart in Rocky Mount.

Officers came to 1211 E. Raleigh Boulevard where the clerk says a man entered the business and said he has a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction and asks anyone with information to contact Rocky Mount Police or leave a tip to Twin Counties CrimeStoppers.

