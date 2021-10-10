Police investigating store robbery in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Sunday morning at a EP Mart in Rocky Mount.

Officers came to 1211 E. Raleigh Boulevard where the clerk says a man entered the business and said he has a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction and asks anyone with information to contact Rocky Mount Police or leave a tip to Twin Counties CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.