Advertisement

NCEL 10-09-21

NCEL 10-09-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Norris pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery,...
Ayden man gets back-to-back life sentences in murder of grandparents for drug money
Croatan High School is in Carteret County.
School system said teacher took videos/photos of girls in weightlifting class
(top) Michael Hooks, Maurice Hooks (bottom) Aytche, Washington
Four busted after two SWAT raids in Kinston on same day
One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting
Greenville Police car
Greenville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

ECU falls in another close battle, 6th straight defeat against UCF
ECU falls in another close battle, 6th straight defeat against UCF
File image
Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island
NCEL 10-09-21
Powerball 10-09-21