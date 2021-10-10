Advertisement

ECU falls in another close battle, 6th straight defeat against UCF

Knights 20, Pirates 16
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021
ORLANDO, FL (WITN) - Central Florida got a short rushing touchdown from Marc-Anthony Richards with 23 seconds to play and ECU suffered another final minute loss 20-16 Saturday night in Orlando.

Neither team had the offense going first half. Both defenses played well and it was 3-3 at halftime. Pirates defense had 2 sacks and Juan Powell got an interception in the game.

ECU took the lead in the 3rd quarter when Holton Ahlers connected with Audie Omotosho for a 27-yard touchdown pass to put ECU up 13-10.

The Pirates made 4 trips to the red zone but scored no touchdowns. Owen Daffer was 3 for 3 on field goals though. His 10 points had them in position to win.

But after UCF cut the score to 16-13 the Pirates went 3 and out. UCF drove the field in the final minutes and ran the clock down before Richards 1-yard touchdown plow gave them the game’s final score.

ECU did make a few plays before the final whistle but not to be. The Pirates fall to 3-3 with the loss. They have a bye next weekend before traveling to Houston to play on the 23rd.

UCF has won the last 6 straight meetings between the two programs.

