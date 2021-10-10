Coast Guard searching for two people near Portsmouth Island

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two people in the water near Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet.

The Coast Guard said there was a report via 911 at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard.

The person who called said they saw the canoe capsize but reported having one percent battery life remaining.

Hyde County Sheriff’s Department, North Carolina Wildlife and North Carolina Park Services are assisting in the search.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was launched as well.

