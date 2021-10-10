Advertisement

Coast Guard continues search for person near Portsmouth Island

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard continued their search on Sunday after a canoe capsized near Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet on Saturday.

The person who reported the capsized canoe via 911 at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday had lost communication with watchstanders but was found ashore on Great Island by a good samaritan, at which point he reported swimming to shore and had last seen one of the two reported aboard early Sunday morning.

Crews found one survivor alongisde a green canoe approximately 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet Sunday morning. He was taken to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is still searching for a 27-year-old woman in the water.

