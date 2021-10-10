Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered drops hang around today

A combination of a front and a tropical disturbance will keep us wet through the rest of the weekend
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: The area of low pressure that is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center will make its closest push to the NC coast early Monday morning. Cloud cover will still be present in the East, however we’ll see the transition from mostly cloudy to partly sunny occur over the middle of the day. A few early showers will dot the radar picture during the morning commute, and as the low heads northeastward through the day, the rain will follow. Highs will be slow to return to the 80s, with Monday seeing temps max out in the mid 70s and the upper 70s by Tuesday. “Dry and sunny” will be the defining phrase for this week’s weather and our next chance of rain will hold off until next weekend at the earliest.

Monday

Morning showers decreasing through the day. Winds decreasing. High of 76. Rain chance 20%. Wind: NE 8 G 15. Overnight low: 66

Tuesday

Partly to mostly sunny. High of 78. Wind: NNW 6. Overnight low: 64

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 83. Wind: NNW 4. Overnight low: 64

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
