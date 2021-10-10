Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors rally in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors organization is rallying Sunday morning they say to spread information about the T.E.A.M act and the Camp Lejeune Justice act.

Brian Amburgey the Camp Lejeune advocate for Kentucky says they came out to raise awareness and find more people that were exposed to the water.

According to Amburgey, the rally began in Jacksonville at the corner of N Marine Blvd. and Western Blvd. and will end around 4 p.m.

