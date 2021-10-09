Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 8 Part One

Rose beats rival Conley, Jacksonville and New Bern win conference games, East Duplin stays hot, and area scores
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8

Croatan 14, Richlands 12

East Carteret 33, Jones County 14

East Duplin 45, North Lenoir 0

Eastern Wayne 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Edenton Holmes 91, Currituck County 50

Gates County 43, Bertie County 8

Greenville Rose 28, Greenville Conley 12

Halifax Academy 76, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 30

Hertford County 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Jacksonville 35, Havelock 14

Kinston Parrott Academy 46, Columbia 32

Manteo 32, Pasquotank County 16

New Bern 70, Jacksonville Northside 20

North Johnston 21, Wilson Beddingfield 20

North Pitt 28, Ayden-Grifton 20

Pamlico County 54, Lejeune 6

Perquimans 28, Washington County 6

South Johnston 62, Southern Wayne 14

Southern Nash 42, Bunn 14

Southwest Onslow 54, South Lenoir 6

Washington 58, Greene Central 40

Weldon 48, Rocky Mount Prep 0

West Craven 62, Farmville Central 6

Wilson Fike 58, Pikeville Aycock 35

Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0

