WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 8 Part One
Rose beats rival Conley, Jacksonville and New Bern win conference games, East Duplin stays hot, and area scores
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8
WITN END ZONE
Croatan 14, Richlands 12
East Carteret 33, Jones County 14
East Duplin 45, North Lenoir 0
Eastern Wayne 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Edenton Holmes 91, Currituck County 50
Gates County 43, Bertie County 8
Greenville Rose 28, Greenville Conley 12
Halifax Academy 76, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 30
Hertford County 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Jacksonville 35, Havelock 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 46, Columbia 32
Manteo 32, Pasquotank County 16
New Bern 70, Jacksonville Northside 20
North Johnston 21, Wilson Beddingfield 20
North Pitt 28, Ayden-Grifton 20
Pamlico County 54, Lejeune 6
Perquimans 28, Washington County 6
South Johnston 62, Southern Wayne 14
Southern Nash 42, Bunn 14
Southwest Onslow 54, South Lenoir 6
Washington 58, Greene Central 40
Weldon 48, Rocky Mount Prep 0
West Craven 62, Farmville Central 6
Wilson Fike 58, Pikeville Aycock 35
Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0
