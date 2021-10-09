Welcome to the WITN Halloween Costume Photo Contest

COVID-19 has forced us to change the way we conduct our annual costume contest. This means we’ll do the whole contest online — no standing around in a cold and crowded parking lot at 5:30 in the morning. Our goal is to keep the tradition alive, and you safe during another difficult year.

Submit your best costume photo for a chance to win cash prizes and on-air recognition! The winning prizes are: 1st Place Adult = $300.00, 2nd Place Adult = $100.00, 3rd Place Adult = $50.00. The child costume winning prizes will be 1st Place Child = $100.00, 2nd Place Child = $50.00 and 3rd Place Child = $25.00.

The winning photos will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on October 29.

The deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on October 26, 2021. This contest is sponsored by Phelps Chevrolet, Water’s Home Furnishings, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

For all child entries, the parent or legal guardian must fill out the entry form completely, including the child’s name in the appropriate field.

