Welcome to the WITN Halloween Costume Photo Contest

Please note: You must be a resident of NC to be eligible for the contest.
Enter the 2021 Costume "Photo" Contest
Enter the 2021 Costume "Photo" Contest
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 57 minutes ago
COVID-19 has forced us to change the way we conduct our annual costume contest. This means we’ll do the whole contest online — no standing around in a cold and crowded parking lot at 5:30 in the morning. Our goal is to keep the tradition alive, and you safe during another difficult year.

Submit your best costume photo for a chance to win cash prizes and on-air recognition! The winning prizes are: 1st Place Adult = $300.00, 2nd Place Adult = $100.00, 3rd Place Adult = $50.00. The child costume winning prizes will be 1st Place Child = $100.00, 2nd Place Child = $50.00 and 3rd Place Child = $25.00.

The winning photos will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on October 29.

The deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on October 26, 2021. This contest is sponsored by Phelps Chevrolet, Water’s Home Furnishings, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

For all child entries, the parent or legal guardian must fill out the entry form completely, including the child’s name in the appropriate field.

Click here to enter or to view the entries.

