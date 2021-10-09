Organization hosts community conversation virtually Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Saturday Public Schools First NC is hosting a community conversation about the privatization of NC public schools and legislative actions.

The organization said they will discuss various education policies, the growing number if charter schools, voucher programs and more with three panelists.

The event is virtual and will be held through Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

