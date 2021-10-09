One man dead another injured in Havelock nightclub shooting

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning shooting at a nightclub in Havelock.

Havelock police went out to a disturbance and loitering call around 3:33 a.m. at 4 Kegs Nightclub.

According to officials, before police got there the situation escalated into a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, an officer found two men shot laying on the street near 4 Kegs. The officer got out of his patrol car and additional shots were fired by unknown people in the area.

Police say considering the large number of people and a chaotic scene no arrest were made.

The two men were taken to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the hospital and the other is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased and injured will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates there were multiple shooters in the area, some of which possibly left in a black Honda. The shooting was related to an earlier altercation between several people.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.

