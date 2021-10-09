“New Bern Drag Idol” competition to benefit Mom Hugs of NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A drag competition called “New Bern Drag Idol” will be held in New Bern Saturday to benefit Free Mom Hugs of North Carolina.

Free Mom Hugs of North Carolina is an organization that advocates and shows love for the LGBTQ+ community.

The “New Bern Drag Idol” event is located at 1209 US-70 East at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers say the competition will feature new and emerging drag artists judged by local professionals.

Tickets are on sale for $10 through Eventbrite and there will be a limited number of tickets available for $15 at the door.

