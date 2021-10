NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The annual MumFest is underway in downtown New Bern Saturday.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

All of the fun and entertainment is happening in downtown New Bern this weekend located at 316 S Front St.

