Local filmmaker debuts independent film in Greenville Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Film maker, director and executive producer James Jones debuts “Freedom of NC” on Saturday.

The film tells the story of an enslaved family and the dreams of freedom of a 14-year-old girl named Sarah.

Poetry, gospel, dancing, and rhythm are used to tell the story.

While the story is fictional, it’s origin is based on true events that has happened across America.

Jones production has earned the approval of Regal Cinema Cooperate and will be the first indie film to premiere in that location.

The film’s red carpet debut starts at 5 p.m. at Greenville Regal Grande.

