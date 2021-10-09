Greenville Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are investigating a deadly accident where a motorcyclist was killed.

Shortly before 6:00 Friday evening, police say a Jeep was making a left turn out of the parking lot of 1620 N. Greene Street onto Greene Street when it collided with a motorcycle that was traveling south.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Names of those involved will be released after family members have been notified.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.