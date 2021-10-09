Greenville police identify deadly motorcycle crash victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist that died in a crash Friday night.

According to Greenville police, 37-year-old Jaison Jackson of Greenville died after he was injured in an accident between a car and his motorcycle.

Police went out to the vehicle collision call on N. Greene Street near Pactolus Highway around 5:37 p.m. Friday.

Police say 21-year-old, Devin Black was driving a black 2006 Jeep Wrangler. Black pulled out of a parking lot on 1620 N. Greene St. and attempted to make a left turn heading southbound on N. Greene St. Black pulled out in front Jackson who was driving a motorcycle headed northbound. The jeep collided with the motorcycle.

Jackson died at the scene and Black was not injured.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777 or PFC A.S. Samuel of the Traffic Safety Unit (252) 414-0709.

