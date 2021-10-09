ENC festivals and events happening Saturday

The annual Mullet festival parade starts at 9 a.m. along NC 24. Parking will be available at Ward Farm behind the Hampton Inn. Shuttles will pickup there and drop off the corner of Sabiston and Church Streets. The shuttle will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will also road closures that started on 8 a.m. and there is no admittance onto NC 24.