ENC festivals and events happening Saturday
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Local festivals and events are happening across Eastern North Carolina Saturday. Here are some counties and towns hosting events:
In Oriental County-
- The seventh Ol’ Front Porch music festival is happening today through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will have a lineup of 25 bands and solo artist. The music ranges from bluegrass, folk, Americana, to country, gospel and jazz. Bands will perform throughout the weekend on the Riverfront Stage and on numerous porches and venues around town. All performances are free.
In Swansboro-
- The annual Mullet festival parade starts at 9 a.m. along NC 24. Parking will be available at Ward Farm behind the Hampton Inn. Shuttles will pickup there and drop off the corner of Sabiston and Church Streets. The shuttle will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will also road closures that started on 8 a.m. and there is no admittance onto NC 24.
In Pitt County-
- The young professionals of Pitt County are hosting the Great Duck Race benefitting Vidant Cancer Center. The organization suggest people get purchase adoptions ducks and join the race at 2:30 p.m. The event will feature adoptions and food trucks beginning at 12 p.m.
