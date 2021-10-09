Advertisement

Elizabeth City Police investigating armed robbery

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police is investigating a report of an armed robbery Friday night.

Officers came to the 100 block of Rosebud Avenue at 7:39 p.m. where police say the victim, Esmail Saleh, suffered non-life threatening lacerations to his head.

Saleh was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated, according to police.

Police said this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Elizabeth City Police or leave a tip to the Elizabeth City Crime Line.

