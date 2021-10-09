Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms roll in this weekend

Forecast Discussion: After registering only trace amounts of rain over the past two weeks (putting us in the “abnormally dry” status), the rain will be a welcome sight. An area of low pressure will linger near the coast while the cold front that brought extensive flooding to Alabama will approach the East from the west. This sandwiching effect will keep rain in the forecast through the weekend, however the heaviest rain is expected this evening. The low near the coast is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and has a 40% chance of development over the next 48 hours. Rainfall totals for most should range between 0.75″ to 3″ over today and tomorrow. Winds will gust to around 30 mph along the coast through the weekend. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s this weekend with much warmer weather returning to the forecast once we get to Tuesday.

Saturday

Rain is likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy and breezy with highs near 73. Rain chance 70%. Wind: NE 12 G 18.

Sunday

Morning showers to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Rain chance 50%. Wind: NE 15 G 20.