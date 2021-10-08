Advertisement

A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain

The development potential remains low through the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Disturbance: An area of low pressure will track along the North Carolina coast Saturday into Saturday night. There remains a slim, 30% chance of development as the low passes by this weekend. While the system will likely not become a tropical storm, it will bring a healthy shot of rain to eastern North Carolina. Inland areas will likely see 1″ of rainfall with locations east of highway 17 through the coast receiving 2-3″ of rainfall. Winds will gust to around 30mph along the coast through the weekend.

A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.
A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.(Jim Howard)
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
New Bern Federal Courthouse
Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison
Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers

Latest News

Leslie Mccallop
Silver Alert issued for Nash County woman
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: A few showers Friday; Soggy Saturday shaping up
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: A few showers Friday; Soggy Saturday shaping up
A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.
A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain