A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain

Tropical Disturbance: An area of low pressure will track along the North Carolina coast Saturday into Saturday night. There remains a slim, 30% chance of development as the low passes by this weekend. While the system will likely not become a tropical storm, it will bring a healthy shot of rain to eastern North Carolina. Inland areas will likely see 1″ of rainfall with locations east of highway 17 through the coast receiving 2-3″ of rainfall. Winds will gust to around 30mph along the coast through the weekend.

A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain. (Jim Howard)

Extended list of Tropical Names (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.