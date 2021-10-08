A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain
The development potential remains low through the weekend
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tropical Disturbance: An area of low pressure will track along the North Carolina coast Saturday into Saturday night. There remains a slim, 30% chance of development as the low passes by this weekend. While the system will likely not become a tropical storm, it will bring a healthy shot of rain to eastern North Carolina. Inland areas will likely see 1″ of rainfall with locations east of highway 17 through the coast receiving 2-3″ of rainfall. Winds will gust to around 30mph along the coast through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.