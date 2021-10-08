Some worry that unavailable late-night transit service for ECU students may lead to bad decisions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular late-night transportation service used by college students isn’t being offered anymore and some feel it could potentially cause issues in Greenville.

After a night of drinking Uptown, college students have to find other means of transportation, rather than look for the popular late-night bus transit service that used to be offered to them.

“The mass transportation for students downtown and then back home was a huge success for years and years and tons of students took advantage of it.”

ECU says the transit service hasn’t been available since last March due to significant financial constraints, an off-campus population that they say continues to move closer to campus and difficulty finding qualified drivers.

But some people believe this could cause more students to drink and drive when they shouldn’t.

“It would be really nice if we did have something that could take us back home after you’ve been out especially downtown and although it is close, Greenville can’t be the safest so having a ride rather than walking.”

One of the late-night bus stops was by Sup Dogs, and owner Bret Oliverio says it was basically an essential service needed in the area.

Some people downtown say there just aren’t enough Ubers, Lifts or taxis to find rides late at night, so they say taking away the late night bus transportation could lead to people getting behind the wheel and making a bad decision.

ECU says they don’t anticipate a return of these services and will only offer transportation off campus and downtown up until 7pm when normally, students say the buses would run until around 3 am.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.