Silver Alert issued for Nash County woman

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Nash County.

Nash County deputies are looking for 59-year-old Leslie Mccallop. She’s described as 5′6″, 220 pounds with shoulder length gray hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen on Crabtree Road in Nashville. They say she may be headed to the hospital to Norfolk, Virginia. She may be traveling in a white 2017 Kia Soul+ with the license plate number FFH-2563.

If you see her, call Sgt. B Matthews at 252-459-4121.

