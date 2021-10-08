Advertisement

School system said teacher took videos/photos of girls in weightlifting class

Croatan High School is in Carteret County.
Croatan High School is in Carteret County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A substitute teacher is no longer working for Carteret County Schools after administrators say he took pictures and videos of students during weightlifting class.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson says students at Croatan High School notified school officials on Thursday of what happened.

Jackson says the teacher was immediately removed from class and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

The sheriff’s office said 10 girls made a complaint, but at this point, their investigation shows what the male teacher did is not a criminal offense.

The school system said parents of those students involved were contacted by school administrators.

Dr. Jackson didn’t say whether the teacher resigned or was fired by the school system.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
New Bern Federal Courthouse
Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison
Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School

Latest News

Michael Norris pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery,...
Ayden man gets back-to-back life sentences in murder of grandparents for drug money
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
(top) Michael Hooks, Maurice Hooks (bottom) Aytche, Washington
Four busted after two SWAT raids in Kinston on same day
Jason Maldonado is wanted for a Monday stabbing Wallace.
Police hope man turns himself in for Wallace stabbing