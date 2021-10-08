School system said teacher took videos/photos of girls in weightlifting class

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A substitute teacher is no longer working for Carteret County Schools after administrators say he took pictures and videos of students during weightlifting class.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson says students at Croatan High School notified school officials on Thursday of what happened.

Jackson says the teacher was immediately removed from class and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

The sheriff’s office said 10 girls made a complaint, but at this point, their investigation shows what the male teacher did is not a criminal offense.

The school system said parents of those students involved were contacted by school administrators.

Dr. Jackson didn’t say whether the teacher resigned or was fired by the school system.

