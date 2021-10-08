Advertisement

Saving Graces: Georgia

Georgia
Georgia(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Georgia is on our minds!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Georgia is a lovely cat with a midnight coat and yellow moon eyes. Volunteers say she was found with her brother, Charlie, living among a group of community cats when she was just a baby.

Her foster mom has spent a lot of time helping Georgia adjust to new people. They say she would do best in a home with another cat. She plays hard and falls fast asleep at her foster mom’s feet each night, is highly food motivated and loves to play and give kisses.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All cats with Saving Graces 4 Felines are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

If interested in Georgia or any of the cats at Saving Graces, you can fill out an online application. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment at PetSmart.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
New Bern Federal Courthouse
Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison
Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Sparrow
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
Sparrow
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Luka and Luna
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Luka and Luna
Cumin
Pet of the Week: Cumin