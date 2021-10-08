Saving Graces: Georgia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Georgia is on our minds!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Georgia is a lovely cat with a midnight coat and yellow moon eyes. Volunteers say she was found with her brother, Charlie, living among a group of community cats when she was just a baby.

Her foster mom has spent a lot of time helping Georgia adjust to new people. They say she would do best in a home with another cat. She plays hard and falls fast asleep at her foster mom’s feet each night, is highly food motivated and loves to play and give kisses.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All cats with Saving Graces 4 Felines are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas and are micro-chipped.

If interested in Georgia or any of the cats at Saving Graces, you can fill out an online application. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment at PetSmart.

