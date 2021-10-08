Police hope man turns himself in for Wallace stabbing

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Wallace are looking for a man who they say stabbed a person early Monday.

Jason Maldonado is accused in the stabbing that happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Graham Street.

Police say Maldonado got into the home, had a dispute with those inside, and stabbed one of the residents.

Officers are hoping that Maldonado voluntarily turns himself in.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the whereabouts of Maldonado should call Wallace police at 910-285-2126.

