Parks remember devastation of Hurricane Matthew 5 years later

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Matthew left severe flood damage throughout Eastern North Carolina in October 2016.

Ronald Albertson, assistant park director for the Neuseway Nature Park, still remembers some of the damage the floodwaters caused.

“The pavilion out here, the picnic shelter, everything was underwater,” said Albertson.

Albertson explained they had to evacuate the animals inside the nature center because of how high the water rose on the property.

“With the snakes, that was one of the more difficult ones trying to get them out. The turtles and everything like that, we had an easy-going of trying to get them out but the other animals like the snakes, that was a little bit more delicate.”

There were over 16 inches of water reported throughout Kinston from the hurricane. The system caused as many as 19 inches of floodwater in some parts of the state.

Phillip Williams, WITN meteorologist, called this system “unusual,” seeing how Matthew caused severe flood damage without making landfall in the state.

Albertson described the rebuilding efforts.

“That was a process that was tedious, but it was worthwhile. A lot of people come in now and see all the improvements and changes that we’ve done since Matthew. They say teamwork makes all the effort with everybody working together. And I can say during the times of all the floods and hurricanes that we’ve had, the departments came together. No one complained. Everybody did their job and we got the job done.”

