Advertisement

Parks remember devastation of Hurricane Matthew 5 years later

5 year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew.
5 year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Matthew left severe flood damage throughout Eastern North Carolina in October 2016.

Ronald Albertson, assistant park director for the Neuseway Nature Park, still remembers some of the damage the floodwaters caused.

“The pavilion out here, the picnic shelter, everything was underwater,” said Albertson.

Albertson explained they had to evacuate the animals inside the nature center because of how high the water rose on the property.

“With the snakes, that was one of the more difficult ones trying to get them out. The turtles and everything like that, we had an easy-going of trying to get them out but the other animals like the snakes, that was a little bit more delicate.”

Ronald Albertson, assistant park director for the Neuseway Nature Park

There were over 16 inches of water reported throughout Kinston from the hurricane. The system caused as many as 19 inches of floodwater in some parts of the state.

Phillip Williams, WITN meteorologist, called this system “unusual,” seeing how Matthew caused severe flood damage without making landfall in the state.

Albertson described the rebuilding efforts.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
New Bern Federal Courthouse
Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison
Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School

Latest News

Havelock High School Principal Stacie Friebel wins Principal of the Year in Craven County.
Havelock High principal named Craven County Principal of the Year
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy Friday; Wet weekend ahead
ECU hopes to play fast and fast, carry over great play when they face UCF Saturday night
ECU hopes to play fast and fast, carry over great play when they face UCF Saturday night
Funeral for Lee Vernon McNeill
Family and friends remember track legend at funeral
Major drop in tourism across the east
Major drop in tourism across the east