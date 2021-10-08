Advertisement

MumFest to return to the streets of New Bern this weekend

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend.

MumFest is scheduled for 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, October 9 and 11 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 10.

The festival will include food, vendors, amusement rides, as well as performances by ProTown BMX, dance groups, musical guests, and more.

For a full list of this year’s festivities, visit the MumFest website.

The fun will continue in New Bern throughout the month, with MumFeast! scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16, and the MumFest Concert featuring Nelly Oct. 29.

