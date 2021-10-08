Advertisement

Mexican nationals plan protest at North Carolina consulate

(KCRG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Mexican nationals in North Carolina are planning a protest at the Mexican Consulate office over what they say is unfair treatment from staff and long wait times for services.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the protest is scheduled for Friday outside the consulate office in Raleigh.

Mexicans living across the state have taken to social media demanding that the consulate “treat them with respect” and serve the community in a “more organized manner.”

Spokesperson Oscar Solis says the consulate will be attentive to the demands and respond accordingly.

