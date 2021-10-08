Advertisement

Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court

Simu Liu is in Wilmington to star in a new film
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not every day that you get to challenge a superhero in sports.

The UNCW men’s club volleyball team had Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) join them for practice.

The club posted photos on Instagram with the actor.

Liu is in Wilmington where he is working on a movie called “One True Loves.” The cast and crew is expected to start filming next week.

Simu Liu, pictured right, is in Wilmington to star in a new film (Source: Bryan Sosa)
“One True Loves” is the film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name. It also stars Phillip Soo (“Hamilton,” “Over the Moon”) and Luke Bracey (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Best of Me”).

“So, about a week ago a couple of my teammates Alfredo and Sid texted me about a Marvel star being in town filming a movie wanting to play volleyball,” wrote Bryan Sosa, the club’s president, when asked how he got Liu to the court. “I messaged him and he answered and from there we were all super excited to get in the gym to play volleyball with a Hollywood star!”

The caption of the team’s post on Instagram thanks Liu for coming to practice and poses the question “Does this mean we are avengers now???”

